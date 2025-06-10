Influencer reveals shocking health risk lurking in popular workout clothing: 'I'm not about to risk my health for a pair of leggings'

Leggings are a workout wardrobe staple, but some may come with an unexpected health risk. A growing wave of concern is emerging over perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or "forever chemicals," in many popular activewear brands, reported The Cut.

What's especially alarming is that these chemicals are showing up in one of the most sensitive areas of clothing: the crotch.

What's happening?

Consumers are tossing their pricey activewear in the trash, not because it performs poorly but because they've discovered toxic chemicals hiding in the fabric.

A viral video from a wellness influencer sparked outrage by highlighting that many top workout brands use PFAS in their leggings. Manufacturers commonly add these synthetic substances to make clothing water- and stain-resistant. However, research links them to hormone disruption, thyroid issues, reproductive problems, and cancer.

The discovery is especially alarming since studies have found PFAS in the crotch area of leggings. The crotch is one of the most absorbent parts of the body.

"I'm not about to risk my health for a pair of leggings," the influencer wrote, per The Cut. She's far from alone. The "toxic leggings" conversation is now trending, and many people are rethinking which brands they trust with their health.

Why is this discovery important?

This issue hits close to home, particularly for people who wear athletic clothes daily or for extended periods. When people wear PFAS-laced clothing against their skin, especially in areas with higher absorption rates, they face significantly higher health risks.

The threat isn't limited to hormone disruption. Long-term exposure can weaken the immune system, raise blood pressure during pregnancy, and cause developmental delays in children.

The environmental consequences of PFAS have long been known; they are called "forever chemicals" for a reason. PFAS don't break down and can contaminate water and soil, leading to long-term effects. Now, a new wave of awareness is shifting focus toward personal health and safety.

People are beginning to ask why these chemicals are allowed in products we use every day, including food containers and beauty products.

What's being done about it?

Awareness is driving change. Several states have passed legislation banning PFAS in textiles, and some companies are beginning to phase them out voluntarily.

However, it's important to note that change doesn't come without pressure. Progress depends on informed consumers speaking up, asking questions, and holding brands accountable. Every purchase is a chance to vote for safe materials and greater transparency.

