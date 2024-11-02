Researchers identify major contributing factors to American crisis: 'Treating the air we all breathe like their sewer'

"It's time for these power plants to clean up their act."

Nine power plants are driving a huge chunk of America's pollution problem, according to Environment America. Thankfully, change is on the horizon.

What's happening?

Just nine power plants released more dirty gases in 2022 than 33 entire states did the year before, according to new research conducted by Frontier Group, Environment America Research and Policy Center, and U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

These facilities, along with 41 other major polluters, pumped out over 520 million tons of pollution. That's more than any state except Texas produced.

Most heavy polluters are coal and gas power plants, with a few industrial sites mixed in. Take the ExxonMobil complex in Baytown, Texas. It alone created as much pollution as three million cars in 2022.

Why are these findings concerning?

When a handful of facilities create such massive amounts of pollution, it affects everyone's health and drives up our planet's temperature. Think of it like having a few people smoking inside your house. Even though it's just a few sources, the smoke fills the whole space, and everyone has to breathe it.

The good news? We already have better options. Wind, solar, and other clean energy sources power our homes and businesses without filling our air with harmful pollution. In fact, renewable energy passed coal in electricity production back in 2022.

What's being done about heavy polluters?

The future is already looking brighter. Seven of these top polluters are already scheduled to shut down between now and 2038. Plus, the Environmental Protection Agency just rolled out new rules requiring coal plants to slash their pollution by 90% by 2039.

"It's 2024. We no longer have to choose between keeping the lights on and protecting the environment," said Lisa Frank from Environment America's Research and Policy Center. "We have the technology to power our lives without trading away our health and a stable climate. Despite that, a small number of big polluters are still treating the air we all breathe like their sewer. It's time for these power plants to clean up their act."

The path forward is clear. By focusing on cleaning upor retiring a small number of super-polluters, we can build a healthier future.

