Energy experts break down how utilities are hitting homeowners with four-figure bills: 'It's totally opaque'

"There is no possible way for a normal retail consumer to ever figure any of this stuff out by looking at their bill."

Homeowners pay outrageous prices for utilities during the winter, but energy experts said expensive bills are impacted by more than just the change in weather.

What causes high utility bills?

According to a CNN report, some homeowners paid four-figure energy bills in 2025 in Baltimore. Over the last 15 years, Baltimore Gas and Electric rates have risen significantly. The distribution of gas has tripled, while electric distribution rates are twice as high.

An electricity supply shortage in the Mid-Atlantic and increasing energy demands from a growing number of data centers have impacted utility rates, according to CNN. At the same time, some rising energy bills are related to the costs of updating aging energy systems.

BGE operates the oldest gas system in the United States. Spokesperson Nick Alexopulos told CNN that BGE crews have replaced around 600 miles of metal pipes so far, but they have 800 miles to go.

Why are rising utility bills concerning?

Energy bills nationwide spiked by 13% in 2025, according to ABC News. Climate Power, a climate advocacy group, said the spending bill signed by President Trump impacted utility costs with the removal of clean energy incentives.

David Hill, executive vice president of energy with the Bipartisan Policy Center, said the average consumer may have a difficult time comprehending their electricity bills when they are actively trying to keep their costs low.

"It's totally opaque," Hill told CNN. "There is no possible way for a normal retail consumer to ever figure any of this stuff out by looking at their bill."

How going solar helps with utility bills

