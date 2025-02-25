Fashionista shares glowing review after trading in old clothes for game-changing rewards: 'Cleaning out my closet has never been so easy'

"Trashie really takes the cake on this one."

Instagram user Carly Shasho (@carlyshasho) recently had to clean out her closet, and she wanted to show what she does with her old threads. It's not just easy — it's sustainable, too.

How does Trashie work?

Carly went through the ropes of how painless it was to send her gently-loved clothes to Trashie.

"Cleaning out my closet has never been so easy," she said. "Trashie really takes the cake on this one."

Carly simply picked up a Take Back Bag, filled it with the clothes she wanted to get rid of, and scanned the QR on the bag. From there, it was ready to ship.

Why should I send my clothes to Trashie?

Once the shipment was received, Carly was able to earn $30 in TrashieCash, which is redeemable for a bunch of sweet rewards.

Getting free stuff is really just the cherry on top. The biggest benefit is that Trashie is finding the best destinations for used clothes. They have an intense sorting process that figures out if clothes can be kept as they are, resold, donated, or if they need to be broken down for materials recycling.

It's a fair bit of work, but it avoids sending clothing to landfills. Clothes rotting in landfills disperse all sorts of gross chemicals and microplastics into the environment. Making clothes in the first place generates a bunch of pollution, too. The more we can reuse what's already been made, the fewer resources we need to meet demands. Plus, you're saving a few bucks by buying used instead of new.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

If you're looking to support more of these kinds of reuse programs, there are other options. ThredUp is a great example. It is an online marketplace where folks can buy second-hand clothes. GotSneakers does roughly the same thing for shoes; plus, it offers financial rewards for participating.

Instagram commenters were well on board for trying out Trashie.

"Need to do this!" said one.

"I love this brand omggg this is the best way to get rid of clothes!!" said another.

