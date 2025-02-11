You never know what you're getting with dating apps. Everyone is trying to become the cream of the crop, and that means half-truths, lies, and misrepresentations are plentiful.

One Tinder user called out a match for not presenting their authentic self. The person didn't back down, opting to continue with a questionable method.

It left onlookers perplexed and wondering whether there was a real person behind an artificial intelligence facade.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The conversation was shared on Reddit, showing the poster asking their match: "Are your answers AI generated or is that just how you normally talk?"

The person copped to the claim — saying they "consult with an AI," "tweak the response to make sure it's perfect," and "want to impress you" — and then offered a brief explanation about putting their best foot forward.

The poster wasn't satisfied, though, because the synthetic responses kept coming. They pressed on, and the match ended the exchange, perhaps because they were asked if they were "just that bad at conversing naturally."

The situation created an all-around mess, as some commenters pointed out the poster's messages seemed AI-generated, too.

Others wondered if a lack of genuine communication and connection would lead dating-app users to send each other CAPTCHAs to prove they were human. A number noted that the match's use of em-dashes was a giveaway. (Apparently, real people use hyphens instead — who knew?)

Aside from the unnerving doubt they created, the screenshots and post revealed how AI can whittle away trust and honesty, even among those who are not complicit in its use. The thread didn't devolve into pitchforks-and-torches territory, but it provided a glimpse at the potential harms such technology could foment aside from the massive amounts of energy and resources it already demands.

"They might have turned it around if they stopped and texted normal," one user wrote. "Just gave up. And here i can't even get a match."

Someone else replied: "It's just an AI profile that's lying. It didn't start texting as normal, because it can't."

"I genuinely don't understand how people aren't embarrassed that they're relying on a computer to do their thinking for them," another commenter said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.