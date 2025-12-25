Time Magazine sparks debate with 'Person of the Year' selection: 'Wowing and worrying humanity'

Time Magazine has courted controversy for the second year in a row with the naming of its "Person of the Year," according to Reuters.

Time named the Architects of AI as their Person of the Year in 2025, as the large language model (LLM) industry has continued to boom with investment pouring in.

"Person of the Year is a powerful way to focus the world's attention on the people that shape our lives," said Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs in a letter to readers. "And this year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI."

However, even Jacobs is quick to point out that for all of AI's potential, it continues "wowing and worrying humanity."

While there are some tangible, beneficial uses for the large language models incorrectly claimed to be AI, their generative versions pose major ethical and legal problems. They allow for the creation of videos featuring any person saying or doing anything, and scrape copyrighted works and the intellectual property of others to generate everything they produce.

There are also studies detailing an increase in "AI psychosis," in which the chatbots amplify people's delusions, and have even been alleged to encourage people to commit suicide.

On top of that, AI has a massive environmental impact: The data centers required to run large language models consume significant amounts of power and water and can pollute the landscape with forever chemicals. The industry is seeking clean energy solutions to meet its massive power needs, but research indicates that its power demands could outpace clean energy efforts within the next five years.

However, the programs aren't entirely without merit; they've been implemented to help fight wildfires, and their ability to optimize things like energy usage can be a boon to reducing carbon pollution.

This isn't the first time that the magazine's Person of the Year choice has raised eyebrows; they awarded the 2024 honor to then-president-elect Donald Trump, and in other years, their choices have drawn criticism as well.

According to Reuters, Jacobs described the architects as "transforming the present and transcending the possible."

