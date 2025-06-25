  • Business Business

Massive new facility linked to powering TikTok moves forward: 'A hub for technological innovation'

by Claire Huber
Wind power farming developer Casa dos Ventos has received approval to begin construction of a 300-megawatt wind-powered data center in eastern Brazil, as reported by Reuters. This project is in collaboration with the owner of TikTok.

TikTok operates through several data centers worldwide. According to Dgtl Infra, TikTok, owned by ByteDance, has data centers in Northern Virginia, Oregon, Dublin, Norway, Singapore, Malaysia, and other locations.

TikTok's data centers store, process, and manage app-user public and private data. Public data includes comments, bios, and videos, while private data includes things like phone numbers and birthdates. They also process data to serve the algorithm.

These centers consume a significant amount of energy. As one of the most popular social media platforms, according to Carbon Credits, the platform has a carbon output comparable to the entire country of Greece.

Until the Brazil-based wind-powered data center is up and running in Pecem port in 2027, TikTok only has one renewable resource-run data center. It is located in Norway.

Many mainstream companies make the switch to renewable resources not only for the benefit of the environment, but also to the benefit of their budgets.

Consumers, too, are positively impacted by green energy when it comes to investing, as investing in renewables and companies that rely on renewables, like solar, water, and wind, is financially beneficial, according to a study by the International Energy Agency and Imperial College Business School's Centre for Climate and Investment.

ByteDance's new project in Brazil falls in line with its pledge to achieve net-zero pollution by 2030, though one new data center that uses renewable energy cannot feasibly achieve this goal, as the company relies heavily on dirty fuels to operate. The effort, however, is commendable.

Per Data Center Dynamics, Casa dos Ventos said the company is "committed to turning the Pecem port into a hub for technological innovation and energy transition."

