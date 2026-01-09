Shopper calls out local Goodwill after spotting baffling item for sale: 'Hard pass'

While these instances are rare, they do happen from time to time.

With the rising popularity of thrifting, some stores are getting a little greedy.

Three photos shared on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit captured jaw-dropping sticker prices at a Goodwill store.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



A set of gorgeous Bose 901 speakers with a walnut finish and black bases was shown for $199.99 each.

"They're hitting you upside the head with 200 bones a piece. That's close to the going rate with no assurances that they work," the original poster wrote.

While these instances are rare, they do happen from time to time. Corporate greed knows no bounds, and if there is a profit to be made, they tend to find it.

The good news is that these cases are rare, so if this has been your experience, don't give up. Secondhand shopping is typically an excellent way to find what you're looking for at a discounted rate, with the bonus of possibly coming across something rare and valuable. It's like shopping in a store full of hidden treasures.

One shopper found a gold coin in a secret compartment in a jewelry cabinet purchased at a Goodwill that is now worth thousands of dollars — a literal treasure. Another found a 133-piece fine china set for under $100 at an estate sale. You never know what you'll come across, which makes thrifting all the more fun.

Thrifting is circular and a great way to give items a second life. Why buy something at full price when you can find it exponentially cheaper? Shopping sustainably also helps keep things out of our landfills, which are huge contributors to rising temperatures around the globe due to the toxic air pollution they release as their contents decompose. Plastic trash turns into microplastics that are practically impossible to get rid of and turn up everywhere — even in our drinking water.

The Bose speaker prices drew frowns and shaking heads.

"And no equalizer, hard pass," one Redditor commented.

A second added: "Not thrift store pricing, that's for sure."

Another wrote: "Pretty egregious for a thrift."

