Thrift shopper sparks outrage with photo of ridiculous item on Goodwill shelf: 'Painful to see'

Thrifting kitchenware can be a wonderful way to keep costs down for a household. Of course, that's only possible if thrift stores don't try to price-gauge based on neighborhood incomes, what's currently trending on TikTok, or seasonal demand.

One thrifter posted in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit about their recent experience exploring the kitchenware section, where they stumbled across surprising pricing.

"They need to chill with these auction prices. I bought one of these four years ago for $6.00," the OP posted.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached pictures show white porcelain bakeware with a blue floral design, priced at $24.49 each.

Depending on the brand, you can find similar dishes that are brand new for around $20 at major retailers. Considering this is not a special edition item, there is no reason for the price tag to be as high as these were, especially second-hand.

It is important to note that finding used dishware priced this high is a rarity and should not dissuade any aspiring thrifters from shopping in a more eco-friendly manner by looking for secondhand options before buying new. It is more normal to find incredible deals like this Yves Saint Laurent handbag for $34.99 or this Cartier belt for $4.99.

Thrifting allows shoppers of all incomes to access everything from everyday goods to designer items at affordable prices. Shopping secondhand is also the kinder option for the environment as it saves items from going to the landfill and gives them a second life.

If you replace fast fashion with thrifting, you will surely find items of higher quality that last longer. Because many Americans participate in throwaway culture, the average consumer tosses 82 pounds of clothing every year, and new clothing items are worn seven to ten times before being tossed, according to Earth.org.

Fellow thrifters shared in the OP's dissatisfaction in the comments.

"That is physically painful to see. They're marked up, too!" one commenter wrote, outraged.

"At my store, I'd price them at two to three dollars each if the lid is missing, based on condition...then four to five dollars each with lid, based on condition. People love finding them when I put them out," a shop owner added.

