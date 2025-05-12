Thrift shopper sparks outrage with photo of upsetting discovery on Goodwill shelf: 'This is particularly gross'

Thrifting can be an easy way to save money and reduce waste, but like any shopping experience, it sometimes comes with its own set of challenges, including poor-quality items and sometimes generally odd finds. One thrifter shared a photo of a bottle of sunscreen they found at their local Goodwill, and all was not as it seemed.

Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftGrift, the thrifter wrote that "this is particularly gross" above a photo of a bottle of sunscreen.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The second photo shed light on the issue when it revealed that the sunscreen was, in fact, missing a lid, exposing the cream inside, which anyone could have tampered with. The bottle had been priced at $2.49 by the Goodwill store.

"At this point they're just taking bags of trash from nearby dumpsters, cutting them open, and dumping them on the shelves," wrote a commenter.

Unfortunately, negative experiences at thrift stores, while rare, do happen, and there have been several reports of people finding low-quality items from fast-fashion chains or items that have been considerably marked up in price. These are examples of corporate greed bleeding into the thrifting industry, which was to provide affordable clothing and household items to those who needed them.

That being said, these instances are still rare, and overall, thrifting is a good way to find high-quality items for more affordable prices. Lots of people use thrift stores to buy good quality clothes, shoes, furniture, and other household items and save a lot of money in the process. It is also a more ethical way to shop because it keeps items out of landfills and reduces the demand for fast fashion.

Several commenters were appalled by this thrifters' find. "It would be cheaper to dumpster dive for trash," wrote one commenter.

While another simply commented, "Barf."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.