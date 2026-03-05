Shopper sparks backlash with photo of absurd sighting at thrift store: 'Going to be there for a long time'

Does this mean that thrifting is out? Not quite.

Ask anyone why they shop secondhand, and their answer will likely include the word "cheap." Unfortunately, some thrift stores haven't gotten the memo.

A frustrated shopper shared pictures of a ridiculously expensive speaker system to r/ThriftGrift. "you can get this 'never used' cheap speakers for $399," the post read.

The included photos show a beat-up box containing a sound system. The OP's caption called them "white van speakers," referring to a popular scam where people sell cheap, otherwise unsellable speakers out of white vans to unsuspecting passersby.

According to Digital Trends, the speakers are usually brands you've never heard of, and have terrible quality. Thankfully, Digital Trends also compiled a list of brands to watch out for. Unsurprisingly, Olin Ross — the brand of speaker OP found — was on that list.

So, what gives?

It's hard to say. The specific cost of donated goods to thrift stores depends highly on the store itself. Even large organizations like Goodwill depend on local market research to price donated goods, according to a Q&A on Goodwill's online Help Center.

While data on recent thrift store pricing trends is limited, shoppers seem to agree that costs are steadily rising. One thrifter found an obvious knock-off purse priced at $500, while another discovered a dinnerware set where each item cost between $50 and $400.

Does this mean that thrifting is out? Not quite.

According to Coupon Follow, thrifters save an annual average of $1,760 by shopping secondhand. It also saves items that would have otherwise gone to landfills.

Though it's possible that an employee believed they were pricing a high-end sound system, that still doesn't justify the cost.

"[They're] going to be there for a long time," one commenter said of the speakers.

Another joked, "The best sound you can get out of those is when they hit the bottom of the dumpster."

