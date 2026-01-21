Customer sparks outrage with photo of bizarre sighting on thrift store shelf: 'These are not special'

These stories are fortunately still the exception.

A Reddit post sparked reactions over a familiar frustration among thrift shoppers: when secondhand prices start to rival — or even exceed — what you'd pay new.

An image shared to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit showed a plain CorningWare baking dish marked at a jaw-dropping $79.99.

The post was captioned, "I find my thrift store's prices to be mostly fair but then we have these Corningware 'rarities.'"

It quickly gained reactions from users who felt the price tag symbolized a larger issue creeping into the thrifting world.

CorningWare dishes are beloved for their durability and retro appeal, but they're also incredibly common — still sold today and frequently found at garage sales and secondhand shops for a fraction of this price.

This example sparked discussion about how corporate pricing strategies are showing up in places like thrift stores that were once affordable.

Many commenters speculated that resale algorithms and online auction listings are pushing stores to wildly overvalue everyday items — even when demand doesn't justify it.

The frustration isn't just about one overpriced dish. For many, thrift stores are essential resources for stretching tight budgets.

People often look to thrift stores to save money on everyday items. When prices climb too high, it essentially alienates the very communities thrifting is meant to serve.

Buying secondhand also keeps waste out of landfills, reduces demand for new manufacturing, and cuts down on emissions tied to production and shipping. Those environmental benefits disappear if shoppers feel pushed back toward big-box stores because thrifting no longer saves them money.

That said, these stories are fortunately still the exception. Thrift stores still offer incredible value — from saving money on home furnishings to finding valuable jewelry, shopping at thrift stores is the ultimate treasure hunt. Many shoppers even find items worth a profit, making the experience that much more exciting and lucrative.

As one commenter put it, "These are not special and I got an entire set at an estate sale for $20."

Another added, "They will be lucky to get $15 for those."

A third pointed out why thrift store overpricing is bad for shoppers and the planet: "Unfortunately at best they will sit in there for about 5 weeks tops, then maybe get a price reduction but most likely to just get thrown in the trash if they don't get sold. I can say this for certain from being a former Value Village employee."

