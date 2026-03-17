Thrift store worker issues PSA after coming across alarming donation: 'When I opened it, I immediately realized'

"Please stop donating that. Your trash is not our treasure."

A routine shift at a thrift store took a shocking turn when one volunteer looked inside a donation box and spotted something she never expected to find.

In a TikTok video that quickly gained traction, a volunteer named Vanessa (@thelitspirit) recounted the moment she opened a makeup case while sorting through donations at the charity shop where she works in the United Kingdom.

In the caption, she pleaded: "Please stop donating that. Your trash is not our treasure."

"I was working in the back of the shop sorting through donations when I picked up a makeup case that looked fairly normal from the outside," Vanessa explained, per Newsweek.

But as she lifted the lid, she realized something was wrong.

"When I opened it, I immediately realized it was filled with heavily used, tattered makeup. It was clearly something that we could never resell," she said.

The video struck a nerve with many viewers, especially current and former thrift store workers who said they've encountered similar situations.

"We receive clothes that are stained or damaged, trousers with skid marks on them, leggings that still have used sanitary products inside them, and handbags that contain tobacco, cigarette ash or other waste," Vanessa said to Newsweek.

Beyond being unpleasant to sort through, these items can create additional costs for charities. When goods can't be resold or recycled, shops often have to pay to dispose of them — meaning less money ultimately goes toward the causes those stores support.

Some commenters pushed back, arguing that thrift stores should accept everything. Others sympathized with Vanessa's frustration.

One viewer wrote, "I did a whole day volunteering at a charity shop, the amount of trash I sorted through, I got sick afterwards."

Another commenter added, "People just treat charity shops as a waste disposal service."

A third commenter summed up the takeaway more simply: "If you wouldn't buy it, don't donate it!"

The video is a reminder of the vital role thrift stores play in rescuing usable goods from landfills. But for that mission to succeed, donations need to be made thoughtfully.

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