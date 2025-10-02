How one program by The North Face is helping to transform the apparel industry: 'Embedded in the brand's DNA'

The North Face believes nature knows best. In 2022, the outdoor apparel company released its first Circular Design products to support its vision of a more sustainable world, and it has continued to make progress toward its goals of cleaner design.

How does The North Face's Circular Design program work?

Senior design manager Kellen Hennessy — who served as the brand's Circular Design manager in 2022 — explained to Modern Retail during North Face's unveiling of the program that circularity is "embedded in the brand's DNA," with the company launching lifetime warranty and repair programs back in the 1960s and 1970s.

As for its Circular Design products, inspired by circular patterns found in nature, The North Face says it adheres to four principles when creating them: source better, maintain durability, minimize waste, and champion cyclability.

In other words, The North Face takes care to incorporate recycled or regeneratively grown materials into its products, crafts apparel to last, limits textile waste during production, and designs gear to be easily broken down and repurposed into new products at the end of their life cycles. The North Face makes it easy to shop Circular Designs via a dedicated search feature.

Why should I support The North Face's Circular Design initiative?

According to Earth.org, the average U.S. consumer tosses around 82 pounds of clothing each year. Instead of letting your old apparel become a sunk cost, The North Face will reward you for sending it in. You'll not only feel good about decluttering your closet, but you'll also keep items out of landfills, which release toxic gases into the atmosphere.

The North Face will give you up to $50 in credit to use toward your next purchase when you send in an eligible item. If the item is still in good condition, The North Face will recycle or donate it. If it is too far gone, The North Face will refurbish it and resell it to keep it in circulation.

Are there similar programs to The North Face's circular initiative?

Plenty of companies are taking action to promote a circular economy, and you can use your purchasing power to communicate to them that it pays to help the planet.

Patagonia, Marine Layer, and Madewell are among the popular retailers with trade-in programs. If you have a variety of items to get rid of, Trashie will take clothing, towels, sheets, and more from any brand, and you'll earn TrashieCash to spend on rewards in return.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.