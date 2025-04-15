Prestigious tournament generates record-breaking revenue at critical time: 'We need the proper cash'

"The Masters is definitely the time when we put our best foot forward."

Less than a year after Hurricane Helene left about 250 people dead and inflicted nearly $80 billion in damages in the U.S. alone, the town of Augusta, Georgia, is still reeling from its devastating effects. But one historic event offered residents a chance at normalcy.

What's happening?

In September 2024, Hurricane Helene struck the Southeast region of the United States. With dangerously high sustained wind speeds of over 80 miles per hour in some areas, the storm became one of the costliest hurricanes since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

A spokesperson for the National Hurricane Center spoke to BBC Sport regarding the storm's aftermath.

"Helene's winds were responsible for killing 11 people, all from trees falling onto homes in the greater Augusta area," the spokesperson said. "At least 362 homes and buildings were destroyed, while 3,000 others suffered major damage, and 3,500 others experienced minor to moderate damage."

Despite the widespread destruction around Augusta, the Augusta National Golf Club avoided the brunt of the damaging winds. While the club saw a fair number of downed trees, the golf course itself remained intact, setting the stage for The Masters from April 7-13 without any major renovation projects required to prepare.

Rory McIlroy won this year's tournament, becoming just the sixth golfer ever to accomplish a career Grand Slam — winning all four major tournaments. McIlroy said it was "definitely noticeable" that there were far fewer trees on the course, according to Front Office Sports, and the sense around the tournament was that it's fortunate Hurricane Helene didn't force Augusta National to make more significant renovations or even postpone the event.

Why did Hurricane Helene nearly do even worse damage to the area?

Tonya Bonitatibus, a resident of Augusta, emphasized the importance of The Masters for the local community.

"The Masters is definitely the time when we put our best foot forward, and we're doing that again," Bonitatibus said in the BBC Sport report. "We're happy it is here. Thank goodness, we need the proper cash. This is a huge opportunity for us to get back right."

As perhaps the most prestigious event in all of golf, The Masters represents a lucrative opportunity for nearby businesses. With an influx of tourism during the tournament, it is estimated that Augusta sees upward of $160 million injected into the local economy.

However, the near-miss with Hurricane Helene might just serve as a sobering reminder of the consequences of increasing global temperatures, as hurricanes only happen when the ocean is warm enough, and thus, hurricane season effectively becomes longer when average temperatures are higher. Further, as detailed by the Environmental Defense Fund, hurricanes can gain more power when temperatures are hotter.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season saw 18 named tropical systems, including 11 hurricanes. That's a significant increase from a typical hurricane season, which normally sees an average of 14 named storms.

As the global temperatures continue to rise, bodies of water like the Atlantic Ocean heat up as well. This increase in ocean temperature can play a major role in the creation of tropical systems, which rely on warm ocean waters as storm fuel.

What's being done about the increase in tropical systems?

While nothing can be done to prevent hurricanes from forming, many communities have focused on building more hurricane-resistant structures. This has been accomplished by updating building codes to ensure safer housing. Many communities have also worked on replenishing vulnerable shorelines to prevent further erosion.

There has also been an emphasis on improving forecasting during hurricane systems. With advanced forecasting capabilities, meteorologists can better alert residents of approaching storms and assist in more effective preparedness plans.

In the meantime, working to minimize heat-trapping carbon pollution and other forms of pollution can help lessen the effects of increasing average temperatures.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.