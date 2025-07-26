Officials issue new law banning imports of old electronics: 'Not the world's rubbish bin'

Thailand is taking a powerful stand to protect public health and prevent pollution — and it starts with saying no to toxic trash from overseas.

As The Nation reported, on June 24, the Thai government officially enforced a wide-reaching ban on the import of electronic waste, or e-waste, marking a major shift in the country's approach to environmental management.

The new regulation, published in the Royal Gazette and issued by the Ministry of Commerce, expands the list of prohibited electronic items from 428 to 463.

The updated rules cover a broader range of items, including used lithium batteries, broken circuit boards, non-functioning phones, and small appliances that may contain hazardous residues like cadmium, mercury, or lead.

It also redefines "e-waste" to include any defunct electronic parts, except those from power generators — a move aimed at closing loopholes that previously allowed dangerous waste into the country under false pretenses.

To prevent mislabeling and smuggling, customs codes have been updated to match the Harmonized System 2022 — a global classification system for goods.

This ban couldn't come at a more critical time. A 2021 report by Thailand's Pollution Control Department, summarized by VietnamPlus, revealed that the country generates over 400,000 tonnes (roughly 441,000 tons) of domestic e-waste annually.

Shockingly, only about 500 tonnes (or 551 tons) — just 0.125% — are disposed of safely. Much of it lingers in households, is sold second-hand, or ends up in unregulated recycling operations that can leak harmful chemicals into the environment.

According to the BBC, Thailand saw a surge in e-waste imports over the past decade — from around 900 tonnes (992 tons) in 2014 to more than 50,000 tonnes (55,000 tons) by 2017. Investigations have found improperly dismantled e-waste leaking toxic substances into the soil, air, and water.

While some have raised concerns about how the ban might impact local businesses that refurbish imported electronics, the legislation is widely seen as a critical step toward cleaner communities and stronger safeguards.

This bold policy marks a significant shift in how Thailand handles electronic waste. As The Nation noted, by closing its borders to imported e-waste, the government is sending a clear message: "Thailand is not the world's rubbish bin."

It's a firm step toward building a cleaner future and embracing more sustainable, circular systems for managing waste.

