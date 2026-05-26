Texas woman sues city after arrest over Facebook post warning neighbors about water supply

A Texas woman who was arrested after posting about her town's troubled water supply is now suing city officials, arguing the arrest was political retaliation.

The dispute has turned a local water-quality complaint into a broader fight over public health, free speech, and whether residents can safely speak up when basic infrastructure appears to be failing.

What's happening?

According to FOX 4, Jennifer Combs was arrested on May 8 in Trinidad, Texas, on a felony false alarm charge tied to a Facebook post alleging bacteria-related hospitalizations among residents.

In the post, Combs said she had received reports of hospitalizations and asked residents to share instances of discolored water, sediment, odors, or related health concerns. Trinidad police said the post contained false information that created fear and panic, and Police Chief Charles Gregory later said the claims of hospitalization were "simply false."

However, the city has also acknowledged ongoing water issues. Mayor Dennis Haws said Trinidad's water pipes date back to the 1950s, and a boil-water notice was issued April 21 before being lifted April 23. FOX 4 also reported that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said it had received a complaint about Trinidad's water quality and that an investigation remains ongoing.

Combs has since filed a federal lawsuit naming the city, Gregory, another member of the Trinidad Police Department, and a city council member, alleging her arrest was "an act of deliberate political retaliation."

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In an interview with Fox 4, Combs described the arrest as "probably one of the most humiliating things I've ever gone through in my entire life. It was very, very bad."

A woman in Texas was arrested after she made a Facebook post sounding the alarm about the water quality in her town.



The water in Trinidad, Texas, sometimes runs brown, but when Jennifer Combs posted about it, the cops came and took her to jail.



Video via @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/WU7MACyXwo — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) May 21, 2026

Why does it matter?

At the center of the case is a problem that directly affects daily life: access to clean, reliable water. Residents have described brown tap water, foul-looking water in sinks and tubs, and concerns that they cannot safely cook, bathe, or do laundry.

When a community is already dealing with aging pipes and visible water-quality issues, fear and frustration can spread quickly. That makes transparency from officials especially important. It also makes the arrest of a resident after raising alarms about a possible public health threat particularly troubling.

The case could also have broader implications for how communities respond to environmental and infrastructure concerns. According to FOX 4, constitutional law professor Dale Carpenter said he had not seen a case quite like this and questioned whether any crime had been committed, suggesting Combs' First Amendment rights may have been violated.

"She's making a statement regarding a matter of great public interest and so people sometimes make false statements on matters of great public interest, and they're allowed to do so," said Carpenter.

What's being done?

Several responses are now underway. On the legal side, Combs' federal lawsuit is seeking accountability from Trinidad officials. On the regulatory side, the TCEQ investigation into the water complaint remains active.

Within the city, officials have acknowledged the infrastructure problem and discussed creating a committee focused on water issues. While that would not solve decades-old pipe problems overnight, it does signal recognition that the issue cannot simply be brushed aside.

As of Thursday, May 21, a Henderson County grand jury has declined to indict Combs, a swift decision following the original arrest.

Stories like this are a reminder that failing water systems do more than damage pipes and appliances — they can also erode public trust. Communities need investment, honesty, and room for people to raise concerns without fear.

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