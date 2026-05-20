54 Texas wind projects thrown into limbo as Pentagon halts permits over security concerns

"In the past, those have been fairly trivial — you meet the requirements, and you get the permit."

A federal permitting slowdown is leaving 54 wind projects in Texas stuck in limbo, creating uncertainty for communities that were counting on construction jobs, local tax revenue, and additional low-cost electricity.

The delays center on routine United States Department of Defense reviews for tall structures such as wind turbines. Industry experts say the bottleneck is threatening one of the country's largest sources of new energy development.

What's happening?

According to the Texas Tribune, 54 Texas wind projects are awaiting Pentagon review as part of a broader backlog affecting 165 onshore wind projects nationwide.

Federal regulations require structures taller than 200 feet, including wind turbines, to undergo review by the Federal Aviation Administration and then the Department of Defense to assess potential conflicts with radar systems, military airspace, and training routes.

Under normal procedures, the Defense Department is expected to complete those reviews within 60 days after receiving an FAA application. Industry groups say that timeline has largely broken down.

"In the past, those have been fairly trivial — you meet the requirements, and you get the permit," said Jonathon Blackburn, an Austin-based energy consultant, according to the Texas Tribune.

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According to trade organizations, the Defense Department has not approved a wind project since August 2025 and canceled scheduled April meetings with developers awaiting clearance.

The delays are creating ripple effects across the country. Without approvals, projects can struggle to secure financing, maintain local permits, order turbine equipment, and schedule construction crews.

In a statement, the Defense Department said reviews are still underway and described the process as complex because officials must balance energy development with military readiness and national security concerns.

Texas is particularly vulnerable to the slowdown because it leads the nation in wind energy production while also hosting major military installations and large areas of restricted airspace used for training exercises.

Why is this concerning?

Rural communities can lose out on lease payments to landowners, construction jobs, long-term maintenance work, and property tax revenue that often supports schools, roads, and local services.

Delays may also keep cheaper electricity off the grid at a time when many households are already facing rising utility costs.

More broadly, wind energy has become one of the fastest ways to add large amounts of electricity without air pollution. Slowing that expansion can make it harder to replace older power sources and meet increasing energy demand from homes, businesses, and data centers.

Some experts and advocacy groups argue the permitting backlog reflects a political pushback against wind development, particularly after previous federal efforts to halt offshore wind projects.

In several East Coast cases, judges later ruled that federal agencies had exceeded their authority when blocking offshore wind leases over security concerns, allowing projects to resume construction.

What's being done about it?

For now, industry groups continue pressing federal officials to restart the approval process and clear the backlog.

Past court rulings suggest that federal permitting decisions can face legal challenges if agencies fail to meet required timelines or provide sufficient evidence for delays.

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