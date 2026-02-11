New data reveals Texas is rushing to install massive amounts of solar power: 'The free market is working here'

"[We're] getting energy on the grid as fast as possible."

The state of Texas is generally associated with polluting energy sources like oil and gas, but in 2025, it became a solar energy powerhouse. According to a post on the r/solar subreddit, substantiated by The Dallas Morning News, three gigawatts of new solar energy were installed in the state in the third quarter of 2025 alone.

That data accounts for both industrial-scale and home solar installations. Installing solar panels at home can come with a high upfront cost, but the savings over the life of the panels more than make up for it in most cases. EnergySage offers free tools to help homeowners get quick installation estimates and compare quotes for maximum savings.

The third-quarter growth is indicative of the banner year solar had in the state. For the first time in the state's history, according to Reuters, more energy was generated from solar power through November than from coal. Solar is seen as an inexpensive power source that can be brought online quickly to meet increasing power demand.

"All [energy] resources are growing in Texas, especially solar and storage, and I think it really shows that the free market is working here in the state unlike other areas of the country and the world," said Daniel Giese, state director of the Solar Energy Industries Association. "We have an energy-only market that values getting energy on the grid as fast as possible."

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Homeowners can enjoy the same quick and easy savings. The free services EnergySage provides can save homeowners up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installation. The company also offers a mapping tool that shows homeowners the average cost of home solar systems and available incentives state-by-state.

But solar power isn't growing alone in Texas. The state has also invested heavily in battery storage. Pairing solar power with battery storage enables the state to store solar-generated power during the day and deliver it to customers during peak hours in the evening.

The same concept applies to homeowners. Besides helping homeowners save on bills, home battery storage paired with solar panels offers the kind of peace of mind that comes with knowing you'll have power in the event of an outage. EnergySage also offers additional tools free of charge to help homeowners understand their options for pairing solar panels with battery storage.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.