Major solar manufacturer opens massive new factory in unexpected state: 'A crown jewel for us'

The company plans to ramp up production in 2026 to 3 GW and 5 GW by the end of 2027.

Renewable energy received a major boost in Texas with the opening of a 1.6-gigawatt solar module factory in Brookshire. Waaree Solar Americas, a subdivision of Indian conglomerate Waaree Energies, began production in January 2025.

The manufacturer told PV Magazine, "The launch of commercial production marks a critical step in localizing solar manufacturing in the United States, contributing to job creation and economic growth while reducing reliance on imported solar products."

The company plans to ramp up production in 2026 to three gigawatts and five gigawatts by the end of 2027. For reference, one gigawatt is enough energy to power around 876,000 homes for a year, per Carbon Collective. Texas is a fitting choice for the new facility as the Lone Star State is one of the country's most enthusiastic adopters of solar energy.

Solar power is incredibly popular across the political spectrum in the United States, with a recent poll finding that almost 90% of citizens support federal incentives to install it. That popularity isn't difficult to explain.

As a clean energy source, it appeals to environmentally conscious homeowners, while the potential savings make solar attractive to more fiscally minded consumers. Homeowners who take the plunge enjoy huge savings on their bills, which amount to tens of thousands over the panels' lifetime.

Such is the bipartisan appeal of rooftop solar panels that when the Inflation Reduction Act offered incentives to lower the installation costs, Republican-leaning states were the biggest beneficiaries. Seven of the top ten states for solar panels in 2023 backed Trump in the 2024 election.

However, the future of solar subsidies is uncertain, with the current administration ordering a pause on IRA funding until April. Additionally, uncertainty over tariffs could make importing materials difficult, but Waaree seems to have anticipated that prospect.

CEO Amit Paithankar believes the company is in a good position regardless of what unfolds next. He told Moneycontrol it is uniquely placed to move in whatever direction is necessary.

"Our Texas facility will be a crown jewel for us," Paithankar said. "Depending on whichever way the policy framework in the US shapes up, we will be in a good position."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.