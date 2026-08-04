Texas power bills are rising, but variable-rate plans may be the real shock

A variable-rate plan can take away the predictability many households rely on when planning a monthly budget.

West Texans looking at higher electricity bills this summer may be quick to blame the heat, but the real reason could be buried in the fine print of their power plans.

For many households, one simple utility check — confirming whether a contract is fixed-rate or variable-rate before it renews — could mean the difference between a predictable monthly bill and a costly surprise.

What's happening?

Because Texans can choose from multiple electricity providers and plan options, a higher power bill is not always simply the result of hotter weather, according to First Alert 7. In many cases, recent spikes may be tied largely to the kind of plan a customer has.

With a fixed-rate plan, the cost per kilowatt-hour remains the same for the length of the contract. Under a variable-rate plan, that price can shift up or down from one month to the next, sometimes by a sizable amount.

State Rep. Chris Turner, a Democrat representing Texas House District 101, said unexpected renewals were a major problem in 2008, when some providers continued service under different terms without clearly informing customers. In some instances, people who had fixed-rate contracts were moved onto variable-rate plans instead.

"They weren't doing anything wrong technically, there was nothing illegal about what they were doing and that was the problem," Turner said.

Why does it matter?

If two summer months bring similar temperatures but one electric bill rises anyway, the reason may have more to do with the rate structure than with how often the air conditioner was running.

Meteorologist Ethan Yost said weather was not the main reason many viewers saw higher bills from June to July, since average daytime highs were nearly the same in both months.

A variable-rate plan can take away the predictability many households rely on when planning a monthly budget, particularly during the hottest stretch of the year.

Misunderstandings about energy markets can also add to the confusion. Some people may assume global conflict and gasoline prices are driving electricity costs higher, but in this case, utility power is tied more closely to natural gas than to the price at the pump.

What can I do?

The most immediate step is to determine whether your current electricity plan is fixed or variable. That one detail can help explain sudden price changes and may help prevent overpaying when it is time to renew.

Turner said customers who want steadier monthly bills should prioritize predictability.

"If you want stability, and some predictability as to what your bill is going to be, it's going to fluctuate with the seasons, it's going to be more in the summer than it is in the Spring or the Fall," Turner said. "But, don't take a chance with a rate that can go up and down when you're in a contract for 6, 9, 12 months."

The potential savings come from avoiding sudden increases tied to variable-rate pricing. The exact amount will depend on the provider and contract.

Turner said customers should monitor when their contracts end, start comparing plans before renewal time, and move to another provider if they find a better offer instead of letting a plan continue without a careful review.

"I encourage them to be aware of what they're paying, when their contract is up, and shop around for the best deals," Turner said,

He added that "if you are in a fixed rate or a variable rate plan, that can have a big impact as well."

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