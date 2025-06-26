Officials take urgent action to tackle increasing threats to water supply: 'Could be on a path toward a severe water shortage'

"We need to make sure that we are using the water supplies that we already have as efficiently as possible."

Texas officials are busy passing laws that will help conserve water in the state. According to the Caller Times, lawmakers have passed several laws, including those allocating up to $20 billion for conservation efforts and the water supply.

Numerous factors are putting pressure on the state's water supply, including aging infrastructure, droughts, floods, and a growing population.

The Caller Times reported, "A Texas Tribune analysis found that cities and towns could be on a path toward a severe water shortage by 2030 if there is recurring, record-breaking drought conditions across the state, and if water entities and state leaders fail to put in place key strategies to secure water supplies."

One of the laws, which will go into effect on Sept. 1, will stop homeowners associations from punishing residents for having brown lawns.

Another will require water loss audits and the use of data to create mitigation plans. An additional bill allocates funds for flood infrastructure projects, effective Sept. 1.

Yet another bill will charge developers a one-time fee, unless they "incorporate conservation and reuse strategies," per the Caller Times. Additionally, $7.5 million has been approved for groundwater conservation and conducting research.

According to the Caller Times, the "water that is trapped between rock formations under ground — makes up more than half of Texas' overall water supply." It's expected to decrease by 32% by 2070, "which will make water even more scarce for communities that depend on groundwater."

All of these bills, and more, aim to prevent that from happening because water is so vital for the communities and the environment. It's essential for health and survival, for healthy ecosystems, and for food production.

While all of these bills aim to help with water conservation, there are things that you can do. You can use less water in several ways, including collecting rainwater for your yard and installing a natural lawn with native plants.

If you are concerned about backlash from your HOA, check out this guide for dealing with your HOA, so you can save money on your yard and conserve water.

National Wildlife Federation Texas Coast and Water program director Jennifer Walke said, "We need to make sure that we are using the water supplies that we already have as efficiently as possible."

