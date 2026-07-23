Texas braces for hottest weather of year and record AC demands — but its US lead in renewables is helping the grid hold strong

"We actually have some of the lowest rates in the country."

A period of intense heat is moving into Texas, bringing back a familiar summer concern: how much strain nonstop air-conditioning use could put on the state's power grid.

However, the rapid expansion of an emerging energy market is set to be a boon.

What's happening?

According to KVUE, 2023 was Texas' second-hottest summer on record. As a result, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said electricity demand reached a record 85,500 gigawatts.

On Monday, ERCOT projected that triple-digit heat could see demand soar to a new record of up to 90,000 gigawatts as residents' air-conditioning units push through the high temps. Still, the grid operator expects the system to function normally — thanks in part to Texas' investment in renewable energy.

According to the Texas Economic Development Corporation, the Lone Star State is spearheading renewable energy development in the United States, leading the nation in both utility-scale solar capacity and wind-powered electricity generation.

Advanced Power Alliance CEO Jeff Clark told KVUE that 41 gigawatts of wind energy and 40 gigawatts of solar capacity serve millions of homes.

Why does it matter?

Spikes in electricity demand can raise household energy bills, affect how safely people can cool their homes, and test whether communities can stay comfortable during dangerous heat.

When more people are exposed to worsening extreme heat, it can strain hospitals, disrupt work, threaten community safety if outages occur, and drive up costs for families and businesses already trying to cope with high temperatures.

Texas is especially vulnerable because its population is growing rapidly.

However, relying on a broader mix of energy sources is helping Texas keep pace with growth while maintaining reliability. It is also keeping rates competitive. Clark also told KVUE that the renewable sector lowers wholesale energy prices by approximately $1 billion every month.

"While our bills are high because we use a lot of electricity, we have some of the lowest rates on a kilowatt hour basis. We actually have some of the lowest rates in the country, and keeping bills affordable is a priority," Clark said.

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