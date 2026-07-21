Texas grid braces for triple-digit heat, possible tropical storm, and near-record demand

If outages happen during that heat, homes can become dangerous quickly.

Texas is heading into a risky stretch of weather this week with triple-digit heat and a tropical storm. In a state where air conditioning can be lifesaving, that combination is also poised to put the power grid under pressure.

What's happening?

Later this week, Tropical Storm Bertha could lash Texas, which is dealing with temperatures above 100 degrees and heat index values nearing 110 in some areas, Fox 7 reported.

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages 90% of the state's electric load, the overlap of intense heat and a storm could drive electricity use close to record territory.

"ERCOT is expecting moderately high to high demand with peaks in the mid-80,000- to lower-90,000-megawatt range," ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) wrote on X.

The current demand record was set Aug. 10, 2023, at 85,508 megawatts, per Fox 7.

Why does it matter?

When extreme heat and severe weather hit at the same time, the risks go far beyond an uncomfortable forecast.

High temperatures can quickly become a public health emergency, particularly for outdoor workers, older and younger people, and people with medical conditions. If outages happen during that heat, homes can become dangerous quickly.

Worsening extreme weather disasters also threaten livelihoods. Power disruptions can shut down businesses, spoil food and medicine, leave families dealing with repair costs just as energy bills rise.

What's being done?

Based on its six-day supply-and-demand forecast, ERCOT expects it will be able to cover the projected rise in demand, according to Fox 7.

For residents, pre-cooling a home in the morning, closing blinds during the hottest part of the day, and avoiding heavy appliance use in peak afternoon hours can keep household bills from climbing even higher.

Texans can prepare for short-term disruptions by charging devices, checking flashlights and backup batteries, reviewing plans for medications that need refrigeration, and knowing where local cooling centers or shelters are located. Creating a go-bag can also help people stay prepared.

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