  • Business Business

Eagle-eyed Tesla fan notices unannounced changes in the car’s latest software update: ‘Elon had to reinvent the wheel’

“You know, like the hundreds of millions of cars out there with them…”

by Jeremiah Budin
Tesla stealth-updates its windshield wipers

Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla has sneakily added some new features to its fleet during a recent software update but apparently did not consider the updates important enough for a formal announcement, Electrek reports

This news comes to us via one shrewd Tesla fan who scours the code after each update and figures out what has changed.

In this case, what has changed is the windshield wipers. Tesla does not use a rain sensor, unlike most other automakers, instead relying on its Autopilot cameras to feed its computer vision neural net to determine how hard it’s raining and how fast the wipers should be moving. 

This system has not been working well, leading to complaints from some Tesla owners. 

The new update allows users to turn off the malfunctioning automatic wiper system, known as “Deep Rain,” if they wish.

The software update also changed the automatic emergency braking feature to allow it to brake for vehicles cutting into your lane, which does seem important.

Another update — and possibly the most alarming one — is that Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta users will now only be suspended from using the feature for one week instead of two for misuses of the system, such as not paying attention to the road while using FSD.

Electrek’s commenters, for the most part, remain unimpressed with Tesla’s automatic windshield wipers, which may account for why the EV maker did not attempt to publicize this software update.

“So the wipers didn’t work as well as cars with rain sensors and the upgrade is to disable a previous upgrade that people didn’t like,” wrote one commenter.

“Elon had to reinvent the wheel and save that $2 that a rain sensor costs. You know, like the 100s of millions of cars out there with them,” replied another.

Meanwhile, a third commenter had a new feature to request, writing, “Need a deer sensor. One jumped in front of me last month and, though deer survived and car damage was only to bumper skin & hood, repair cost is $12,000.”

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Home

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting ‘scammed’ by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider