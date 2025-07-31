  • Business Business

Tesla driver stunned after spotting massive police presence at Supercharger station: 'No less than 7 cops'

It's part of a concerning trend.

by Lily Crowder
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vandalism and Tesla are not too unfamiliar with one another. While an onslaught of Tesla vandalism occurred earlier in 2025, a Redditor showed this offense may not be over yet.

In the post, the Redditor shared a photo of a Tesla Supercharger station blocked off by caution tape. Their caption read, "There [were] no less than 7 cops at the Tesla chargers at the Target on Sleater Kinney. All the chargers were taped off."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Though the user's intention with the post was to share the waste of police force over a non-violent crime, the vandalism and negativity toward electric vehicles does present a rather troublesome issue.

As owning an EV can be a step to decreasing the tailpipe exhaust of gas-powered cars, which contributes to rising global temperatures and dirty fuel pollution, the electric transition is a largely important step to a clean energy future. Combined with other green measures, such as charging using solar panels, EV ownership can be even further eco-forward. EnergySage is a great resource to get free solar estimates.

Some Tesla vandalism has nothing to do with anti-EV sentiments, but more so with billionaire CEO Elon Musk and his previous political team-up with Donald Trump. 

Regardless of personal beliefs, Tesla is one of the most well-known EV brands, and negative publicity, such as vandalism, may persuade people not to invest in electric vehicles if they believe their cars or necessary charging stations could become a target.

Plus, as one commenter pointed out, Tesla stations aren't the only ones affected, mentioning their experience seeing Nissan Leaf chargers getting vandalized.

Another commenter shared their input on taped-off, vandalized charging stations, saying, "I'm all for the boycott of Tesla, but I really wish people would leave the charging infrastructure alone. I know they profit off it, but it's also open to all other brands and many of us need them in critical places."

