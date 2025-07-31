Tesla driver stunned after spotting massive police presence at Supercharger station: 'No less than 7 cops'

Vandalism and Tesla are not too unfamiliar with one another. While an onslaught of Tesla vandalism occurred earlier in 2025, a Redditor showed this offense may not be over yet.

In the post, the Redditor shared a photo of a Tesla Supercharger station blocked off by caution tape. Their caption read, "There [were] no less than 7 cops at the Tesla chargers at the Target on Sleater Kinney. All the chargers were taped off."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Though the user's intention with the post was to share the waste of police force over a non-violent crime, the vandalism and negativity toward electric vehicles does present a rather troublesome issue.

As owning an EV can be a step to decreasing the tailpipe exhaust of gas-powered cars, which contributes to rising global temperatures and dirty fuel pollution, the electric transition is a largely important step to a clean energy future. Combined with other green measures, such as charging using solar panels, EV ownership can be even further eco-forward. EnergySage is a great resource to get free solar estimates.

Some Tesla vandalism has nothing to do with anti-EV sentiments, but more so with billionaire CEO Elon Musk and his previous political team-up with Donald Trump.

Regardless of personal beliefs, Tesla is one of the most well-known EV brands, and negative publicity, such as vandalism, may persuade people not to invest in electric vehicles if they believe their cars or necessary charging stations could become a target.

Plus, as one commenter pointed out, Tesla stations aren't the only ones affected, mentioning their experience seeing Nissan Leaf chargers getting vandalized.

Another commenter shared their input on taped-off, vandalized charging stations, saying, "I'm all for the boycott of Tesla, but I really wish people would leave the charging infrastructure alone. I know they profit off it, but it's also open to all other brands and many of us need them in critical places."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.