Tesla owner shares upsetting footage of growing issue at charging stations: 'People like this just piss me off'

One driver captured a frustrating moment that's resonating with electric vehicle owners online. In a post shared to the r/TeslaCam subreddit about one year ago, the original poster uploaded footage recorded in the early morning hours of someone ripping a charger from a Tesla parked on the street.

The footage shows the individual forcibly unplugging a charger from the vehicle. The OP also apparently had trouble reporting the crime. "Found out later in the morning and reported it to the EV charger company," they wrote. "They advised me to report it to the authorities as well. I called 911 and waited for 45 minutes but no one showed up. At 7 AM I called my precinct and was told due shift change it might take another 20-45 minutes but said I can report later."

"People like this just piss me off," one commenter wrote. Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident. As more EVs hit the road, cases of vandalism and harassment at charging stations are becoming more commonplace. These acts may seem like simple vandalism, but they can actually prolong the transition to clean energy.

Public charging infrastructure is vital to the widespread adoption of EVs. When chargers are sabotaged or drivers see them as unreliable, it can discourage others from making the switch — even though EVs are essential in reducing our dependence on dirty energy like oil and gas.

While critics often cite environmental concerns over battery manufacturing or the mining of materials like lithium, it's important to remember the bigger picture. Even EVs made with the dirtiest batteries produce significantly less pollution than gas-powered cars. And while the clean energy transition does require mineral extraction, it's far less destructive than digging up billions of tons of dirty fuels every year.

For EV owners who have solar panels at home, it makes driving even cleaner and more affordable. EVs charged with solar can cost pennies per mile and account for virtually no pollution. If you're considering installing solar panels, EnergySage is a free service that helps you compare quotes from trusted installers to make the switch a breeze. You can also potentially save up to $10,000 on installation.

Commenters were frustrated by the vandalism and discouraged by the OP's description of the difficulty they had in getting help from authorities. "NYPD's lack of response doesn't help either," one person said. "Send it to your local news station," another added.

