Tesla faces pivotal trial after fatal crash while car was in Autopilot: 'Jury could find that Tesla acted in reckless disregard of human life'

A deadly 2019 crash tied to Tesla's Autopilot system is putting the company on trial. According to a report by The New York Times, the outcome could set a major precedent and may impact current and future Tesla drivers alike.

What's happening?

On July 14, a jury trial opened in a Miami federal court over a crash involving a Tesla Model S sedan. The vehicle's driver claims he activated Autopilot before dropping his phone, causing the car to veer into an oncoming lane and collide with another vehicle. The crash injured Dillon Angulo and killed his girlfriend, Naibel Benavides.

Tesla denies liability, saying the driver wasn't using Autopilot as intended. According to the Times, however, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom allowed the case to move forward, writing that "a reasonable jury could find that Tesla acted in reckless disregard of human life for the sake of developing their product and maximizing profit." The plaintiffs are seeking punitive damages.

Tesla's driver-assist features have drawn mixed attention in recent months. In one case, a driver praised the system, claiming it prevented a serious crash at a red light. In another case, however, a crash killed the driver and injured two passengers — leading to another lawsuit over Autopilot's design.

Why is this case important?

If Tesla is found liable, the outcome could alter how we perceive driver-assist technology and the responsibilities of companies. It raises a bigger question for drivers: How much trust can you place in a system that's sold as smart but still needs your full attention the entire time?

This could also indirectly impact the environment. If legal trouble or consumer mistrust slows Tesla's sales, it may hinder the broader adoption of electric vehicles, which help reduce harmful pollution and cut reliance on fossil fuels.

Tesla has already experienced other consumer-facing issues, including falling sales and multiple price hikes that made some EVs less accessible. The company's Full Self-Driving option — a separate system from Autopilot — has also faced criticism for inconsistent performance and high cost.

What's being done about it?

As the trial unfolds, regulators are keeping a close eye on how companies market and manage driver-assist tech. The Department of Transportation has floated new rules that would push for more transparency and stronger safety measures. At the same time, watchdog groups are urging automakers to stop making these systems sound more capable than they really are.

If you're considering going electric, it's worth comparing brands and examining how their safety features perform, especially if you're considering driver-assist technology.

