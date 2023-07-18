Tesla is hiring test drivers to take its cars on real-world road tests — here’s how to apply and how much you could earn

The positions listed are for a variety of locations across the United States.

Tesla is hiring people to drive its electric vehicles (EVs) around this summer, according to reporting from EV news site Electrek.

The popular EV manufacturer has posted a job listing for a three-month-long position that will pay between $17 and $43 per hour, according to one of the listings on Tesla’s website. However, Tesla employees sharing information on Glassdoor apparently narrowed that figure down to $20 to $29.

The listing reads:

“We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter to join our vehicle data collection team. The Vehicle Operator role is responsible for capturing high-quality data that will contribute to the improvement of our vehicles’ performance.

This role requires a high level of flexibility, attention to detail, and [the] ability to work in a fast-paced dynamic environment. Day/night shift positions available.

This is an at-will, temporary position. The assignment is expected to last 3 months.”

The only experience required is four years of being a licensed driver (sorry, teenagers) along with a “clean driving record and safe driving habits,” “excellent attention to detail and highly observational,” and the ability to read and write English and use a computer.

The purpose of the job, according to Arena EV, is to test out Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self Driving systems.

The positions listed are for a variety of locations across the United States, including Elgin, Illinois; Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Draper, Utah; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Marina Del Rey, California; Miami, Florida; Boynton Beach, Florida; Roswell, Georgia; Brooklyn, New York; Tempe, Arizona; Farmer’s Branch, Texas; and Peabody, Massachusetts. There are also a few listings in Canada: in Richmond Hill, Ontario; Mississauga, Ontario; and Saint Bruno, Quebec.

Though Tesla had previously boasted about collecting all the data it needs for free from its existing customers, it also has a history of occasionally hiring test drivers, as Electrek pointed out.

