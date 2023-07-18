  • Business Business

Tesla is hiring test drivers to take its cars on real-world road tests — here’s how to apply and how much you could earn

The positions listed are for a variety of locations across the United States.

by Jeremiah Budin
Tesla

Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla is hiring people to drive its electric vehicles (EVs) around this summer, according to reporting from EV news site Electrek.

The popular EV manufacturer has posted a job listing for a three-month-long position that will pay between $17 and $43 per hour, according to one of the listings on Tesla’s website. However, Tesla employees sharing information on Glassdoor apparently narrowed that figure down to $20 to $29.

The listing reads: 

“We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter to join our vehicle data collection team. The Vehicle Operator role is responsible for capturing high-quality data that will contribute to the improvement of our vehicles’ performance. 

This role requires a high level of flexibility, attention to detail, and [the] ability to work in a fast-paced dynamic environment. Day/night shift positions available.

This is an at-will, temporary position. The assignment is expected to last 3 months.” 

The only experience required is four years of being a licensed driver (sorry, teenagers) along with a “clean driving record and safe driving habits,” “excellent attention to detail and highly observational,” and the ability to read and write English and use a computer.

The purpose of the job, according to Arena EV, is to test out Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self Driving systems. 

The positions listed are for a variety of locations across the United States, including Elgin, Illinois; Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Draper, Utah; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Marina Del Rey, California; Miami, Florida; Boynton Beach, Florida; Roswell, Georgia; Brooklyn, New York; Tempe, Arizona; Farmer’s Branch, Texas; and Peabody, Massachusetts. There are also a few listings in Canada: in Richmond Hill, Ontario; Mississauga, Ontario; and Saint Bruno, Quebec.

Though Tesla had previously boasted about collecting all the data it needs for free from its existing customers, it also has a history of occasionally hiring test drivers, as Electrek pointed out.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting ‘scammed’ by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider