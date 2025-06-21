Transit authorities make surprising decision that will have big impact on Tesla drivers: 'Clearly a step in the wrong direction'

EV owners have been overwhelmingly united in their disdain.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority's decision to remove Tesla Superchargers from its service plazas means commuters could pay more for charging sessions or be unable to power up. Electric vehicle owners are decrying the move — whether they own a Tesla or not.

What's happening?

On May 30, Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) announced on the social platform X that the NJTA requested the removal and decommissioning of all 64 Supercharger stalls on the New Jersey Turnpike even though the company said it offered "above-market commercial terms."

Tesla has had Superchargers on the turnpike since 2014, according to Not a Tesla App, offering EV drivers 99.9% uptime (representing impressive availability and functionality) and 30% lower charging costs than those of competitors.

However, as Electrek noted, Tesla's 2020 agreement with the NJTA has expired, and the transit authority has bestowed exclusive charging rights to Applegreen Electric. According to The New York Times, Applegreen already manages restaurants and stores along the turnpike.

Why is this important?

Tesla has struggled with volatile stock and declining sales this year, with CEO Elon Musk's involvement with the U.S. government and public rift with President Donald Trump key factors, worrying investors and polarizing consumers who view support for Tesla as a political statement.

While Musk alleged that the NJTA's deal with Applegreen and refusal to allow Tesla to relocate its chargers on the turnpike was due to "corruption," he did not provide any evidence to support those claims. NJTA spokesperson Thomas Feeney told the Times that the move was intended to expand charging access to non-Tesla EV drivers.

However, EV owners have been overwhelmingly united in their disdain for the NJTA's decision, arguing that the transit authority is making EV ownership more difficult, according to Not a Tesla App, which pointed out that Tesla's Supercharger network "is becoming the de facto fast-charging standard for a growing number of non-Tesla EVs."

Drivers report that Applegreen's chargers, which feature only CCS1 cables, offer a worse charging experience or don't work at all, giving the company's iOS app a 1.9 rating out of 5.

"This is clearly a step in the wrong direction that will hurt all EV owners," the publication wrote, also pointing to the millions of dollars of charging infrastructure that would be taken away without immediate replacement.

What can be done about this?

In its statement on X, Tesla indicated that it would like to maintain its presence on the New Jersey Turnpike, saying it supports the addition of third-party chargers because it "drives down costs through optionality and accelerates EV adoption by having sufficient capacity to shoulder peaks."

While boosting profitability is surely a major motivating factor for Tesla, having more EVs on roads would also benefit communities, reducing asthma-linked heat-trapping pollution from transportation. EV drivers also spend less money on energy and maintenance.

In the meantime, Tesla says it will continue expanding its Supercharger network off the turnpike in New Jersey.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.