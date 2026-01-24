Tesla unveils high-tech facility that will be game-changer for drivers: 'Hope to see more of these'

"Needs to be the norm, not the exception."

Tesla has opened a new 60-stall Supercharging station in South Carolina with the goal of easing long-distance travel along the busy Interstate 95 corridor.

According to State of Charge, the high-speed chargers were installed with a solar-powered canopy above the stalls. The site features the company's V4 Supercharging dispensers and V3 power electronics cabinets.

The facility can deliver up to 325 kilowatts of peak power and supports both Tesla and electric vehicles with NACS adapters, with pricing starting at $0.34 per kilowatt-hour for Teslas and $0.48 per kilowatt-hour for other EVs.

The new site comes as the U.S. electric vehicle market continues to grow rapidly. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory projected that there will be about 33 million EVs on the road in the United States by 2030, which would create demand for nearly the same amount of EV chargers both on the road and in people's homes.

Tesla's expansion of chargers with solar canopies is built to lower grid demand by using renewable power, and the company has even built public chargers that are off-grid, according to EVDance.

For drivers, faster charging and more available chargers would improve trips by reducing stops and making travel times more predictable.

While the solar station will improve the quality of life for EV owners traveling along its route, Tesla faces a number of challenges. According to Associated Press, the company's deliveries declined about 9% in 2025 compared to 2024, and it lost the title of world's largest EV seller.

Charging an EV at home is a more resilient and significantly cheaper option compared to relying on public chargers, and home chargers can save EV owners hundreds of dollars annually compared to on-the-road pricing.

Every home is different, and understanding the savings that home charging could provide is important for EV owners.

Similar to the new station, installing solar panels can dramatically increase your savings by charging cars with energy produced onsite rather than paying for grid power or public charging.



Reactions to this solar charger were optimistic on X. One user wrote, "This new Supercharger site with solar canopies is excellent news."

Another said: "Hope to see more of these. Powered by the sun needs to be the norm, not the exception. Wish Tesla Energy would design and offer these for home use in various sizes."

