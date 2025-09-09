These three companies are rivaling Tesla for solar roofing dominance: 'Tesla isn't your only ... option'

While the Tesla Solar Roof has been a popular choice for homeowners wanting to reap the benefits of home solar, energy experts have revealed other options for customers looking to reduce their electric bills without all the hassle.

Investing in solar energy is a great way to save money while also lowering heat-trapping pollution. EnergySage provides rooftop solar industry expertise and free tools for quick solar installation estimates. According to experts, some customers prefer solar roofs to panels because they provide the same advantages with a sleeker appearance.

However, not everyone has been satisfied with their solar roof installation experience. EnergySage cited complaints from Tesla customers, which included long wait times and high costs. Luckily, according to experts, "Tesla isn't your only solar roof option."

EnergySage recommended three other companies for customers to consider. For those focused on appearance, EnergySage pointed to CertainTeed SunStyle. Its design is frame-free and produces the highest output per panel.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Next up, the most efficient recommendation from EnergySage: Luma Solar's Luma Air. Luma gives homeowners the ability to upgrade their shingles as technological improvements are made. While the product only has a five-year warranty, Luma offers power production coverage for 25 years.

And for homeowners looking for easy installation, EnergySage recommended the GAF Timberline Solar Roof. The shingles can be installed with a nail gun, and GAF has the best performance warranty of the brands.

Financially, traditional solar panels may be the better option for some homeowners. Installing panels can bring the cost of energy down significantly. However, it's important to note that the federal tax credit for solar panels is expiring at the end of 2025. Those hoping to take advantage of the incentives should act sooner rather than later.

EnergySage's free service makes it easy to compare quotes from local installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar installation. There's also a helpful mapping tool that breaks down the average cost of a home solar panel system and incentives by state.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Homeowners going the solar route should also consider pairing their panels with other electric appliances, such as a heat pump, to reduce utility costs even more. EnergySage has a free tool for that too, making it easy to find the right heat pump installer on a budget. Mitsubishi can also be a helpful resource.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.