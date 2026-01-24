Homeowner issues warning after getting 'run around for 6 months' by Tesla home tech team: 'These people have absolutely no clue'

"I'm really sorry to hear about your rotten experience."

Home solar is one of the best ways to gain energy independence, but every revolution needs trusted allies.

A case in point is a Redditor who posted about a harrowing experience trying to get Tesla panels installed. It was allegedly a months-long process that included haggling over installation costs and lost incentives before finally getting a setup date on the calendar.

"I genuinely believe that these people have absolutely no clue," the Redditor wrote in r/TeslaSolar, describing a "run around for 6 months" with little to show for it.

It's important to understand all of your options to make sure you are getting the best price for your situation. Whether you own or rent, and how long you plan to stay at your residence, are important factors.





TCD's Solar Explorer is a great connection point to the experts, who can guide you through buying or leasing. If purchasing an array, the curated insight can save you up to $10,000 in upfront costs.

One Solar Explorer partner, Palmetto, offers its LightReach leasing program, which is great for homeowners on a budget. It's a $0-down subscription plan with a set monthly fee, locking in your rate, even though electricity prices continue to climb. The program can cut your utility costs by up to 20% with no installation or maintenance expenses.

EnergySage is another trusted partner that provides curated quotes, installer recommendations, and other information for buying panels, which together can save you up to $10,000.

Pairing your panels with a battery backup maximizes their potential. The combination also delivers protection from blackouts, which are becoming more common thanks to grid strain and air pollution-fueled extreme weather.

The Redditor wrote that Tesla's Powerwall battery was part of the delayed package. The company said it has installed a million of them worldwide, representing loads of stored sun energy. Batteries and solar panels can cost more than $40,000 combined, providing decades of solar power independent from the grid, according to EnergySage. That's why finding the right plan is important. Leasing, for example, avoids the upfront expenses.

The experts also noted that arrays pay for themselves several times during their 25- to 30-year lifespan, making purchasing them a long-term investment. The important part is access to valuable professionals who can help you figure out your best path, the right product, and when to install the tech.

TCD's partners can also help you unlock more savings through other improvements, such as efficient appliances that expand home solar's benefits. The HVAC Explorer is a great resource for energy-saving heat pumps. And Palmetto's Home app is another way to access up to $5,000 in rewards that you can spend on home upgrades, all with some simple, everyday actions.

The Redditor's Tesla tussle could be a literal one-in-a-million scenario. But the post is also a reminder that it's important to check your options to find the best price, product, and service.

"I'm really sorry to hear about your rotten experience," a commenter wrote on the Tesla customer's post.

