Tesla issues important upgrade to models via software update: ‘That is an impressive improvement’

Tesla is banking on its software capabilities as being the key sales driver for the company in the coming years.

In a conference call in 2023, company CEO Elon Musk stated his confidence that Tesla could sell cars at zero profit and then make money through future software updates.

“We’re the only ones making cars that technically we could sell for zero profit for now, and then yield actually tremendous economics in the future through autonomy,” Musk said, per Fortune. “I’m not sure how many of you will appreciate the profundity of what I’ve just said, but it is extremely significant.”

Tesla has spent much of the year slashing the ticket value of its vehicles, even reducing prices at the start of October in response to a slight dip in sales during the third quarter.

And it has demonstrated the potential for its “over-the-air” updates with a remarkable improvement in camera quality.

Improved camera quality now rolling out via over-the-air update! https://t.co/zmybZ9P2c5 — Tesla (@Tesla) October 6, 2023

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tesla enthusiast EFIEBER (@EFIEBER_ANDRE) showed a side-by-side image of the camera quality pre-update and the improvements after.

The image clarity is greatly improved in all three examples, presumably from the rear and the side cameras.

They described the update as a “game changer,” and people commenting on Electrek’s website clearly felt the same.

“That is an impressive improvement!” one user said. “And it shows how much ‘camera quality’ these days is done in software rather than on the sensor side.”

“I love this update,” another said. “When my cameras kick in they look so much nicer now.”

Electrek noted that this software update follows a new safety feature that automatically activates and speeds up hazard lights if the vehicle is involved in a crash.

Meanwhile, the outlet also noted the latest camera update will be available to customers with the HW3 self-driving hardware system, not just the HW4.

Tesla’s vehicle improvements are yet another selling point for customers looking for a car that produces zero tailpipe pollution.

