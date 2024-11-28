Tesla to roll out crucial new feature in latest over-the-air update: 'Especially relevant'

This type of development is important as the use of electric vehicles continues to grow and become more and more mainstream.

The latest software update from Tesla aims to improve battery life in colder climates for its industry-leading electric vehicles, and Teslarati noted the update will be "especially relevant" to those using Superchargers.

The 2024.44 update specifically aims to precondition batteries by warming them up, which should help decrease charging times at its popular Supercharging stations during cold winter months. It will also tackle windshield defogging to make that better.

This is a particularly exciting development because current electric vehicle batteries are designed for optimum use at around 70 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Car and Driver. This prime temperature range has been a major thorn in the side of the EV market.

Drivers have routinely reported a significant loss of driving range and frustratingly long charging times when temperatures begin to dip. This is because EV batteries need to use more energy in frosty temperatures. As Tesla points out on its website's Winter Driving Tips, "If your battery hasn't preconditioned sufficiently, it will use some of its own energy to warm itself rather than contributing that energy toward your driving range."









But companies like Tesla are committed to improving performance, particularly in optimizing battery life, and this latest software update aims to ease some of those customer concerns.

Optimizing battery life in all weather conditions can ease the minds of EV owners while also making the cars more attractive to a new generation of buyers who otherwise might choose a gas-guzzling SUV. Switching to electric vehicles helps consumers save money on fuel and repairs. One satisfied customer recently posted on the Tesla High Mileage Club on Facebook that he estimates he's saved over $8,000 over 100,000 miles driven.

One Teslarati reader commented: "If any of you are new Tesla owners - ALWAYS use navigation to get to a Supercharger. Even if you know the route. The car will condition the battery so it can charge faster. This is important when it is very cold - really, really important."

Another added: "Nice! Just in time for the [cold]."

EVs are significantly better for the environment, cutting down on damaging pollution while also decreasing our dependence on dirty energy sources.

As technology continues to make leaps and bounds in the EV field, particularly in regard to their batteries, it seems entirely possible that the majority of motorists could soon be driving electric vehicles — which would, of course, be a huge win for our planet and pocketbooks.

