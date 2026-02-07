Tesla strikes game-changing deal to ramp up new offering across US: 'Helping to shape the future'

Tesla continues to pave the way for a more robust electric semi-truck charging infrastructure, inking a deal with Pilot, the largest travel center operator in the United States.

In a news release, Pilot announced it had agreed to partner with Tesla to build heavy-duty electric vehicle charging stations at several stops across the country. This includes locations in California, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas.

These select Pilot travel centers will be equipped with Tesla Semi chargers with four to eight charging stalls. The stations will feature Tesla's V4 cabinet charging technology, delivering up to 1.2 megawatts of power per stall.

According to Pilot, construction of the charging stations will begin in the first half of 2026, with some locations expected to be completed in summer. While they will initially cater to Tesla Semis, there are plans to accommodate heavy-duty electric vehicles from other manufacturers in the future.

"Helping to shape the future of energy is a strategic pillar in meeting the needs of our guests and the North American transportation industry," Shannon Sturgil, senior vice president of alternative fuels at Pilot, stated. "Heavy-duty charging is yet another extension of our exploration into alternative fuel offerings, and we're happy to partner with a leader in the space that provides turnkey solutions and deploys them quickly."

Last year was a challenge for Tesla. With CEO Elon Musk playing politics, the EV giant experienced a massive drop in sales across many key markets.

Despite this, the company has continued to expand its charging network for both semi-trucks and EVs. It even opened charging stations to certain Honda and Acura EV drivers by adding adapters.

