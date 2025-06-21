Key questions remain unanswered as Tesla prepares to launch new robotaxi service: 'It's worth understanding a bit more'

Tesla is planning to launch its long-awaited robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, soon, but key safety questions remain unanswered as government officials stay silent about critical operation details.

The electric vehicle maker will debut its autonomous taxi service in mid-June, according to recent reports.

However, as Wired noted, Austin city officials, Texas transportation authorities, and federal safety regulators have not disclosed precisely how Tesla will handle teleoperations — the remote, human oversight that experts consider vital for safe self-driving operations.

"It's worth understanding a bit more about these teleoperations, and how they work," wrote Aarian Marshall in a recent piece for Wired regarding the launch.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent Tesla a letter in May requesting details about the teleoperations system, with a response deadline of June 19, around the time the service is expected to launch. Initially, Tesla planned to roll out its service on June 12, but that date has since been pushed back to June 22.

The NHTSA has not responded to Wired's inquiries about Tesla's plans.

Per Wired, Austin Transportation and Public Works spokesperson Cristal Corrales confirmed that the city works with autonomous vehicle companies on training and communications but provided no specifics about Tesla's operations.

Texas transportation officials similarly deferred questions to Tesla, which disbanded its public relations team in 2020 and didn't respond to Wired.

The news comes as the automaker faces significant sales challenges in 2025, reporting a 13% drop year over year in first-quarter deliveries. The company experienced its worst quarterly sales performance in nearly three years, the largest delivery decline in Tesla history.

For consumers, this lack of transparency raises safety concerns about riding in vehicles without traditional controls such as steering wheels and pedals. The robotaxi service reportedly will launch with 10 to 20 vehicles within a limited area in Austin, but expansion plans remain unclear.

The environmental impact could be positive if the launch is successful, as EVs reduce transportation pollution. It could also make ride-sharing more convenient for consumers who might otherwise take their personal vehicles.

The environmental impact could be positive if the launch is successful, as EVs reduce transportation pollution. It could also make ride-sharing more convenient for consumers who might otherwise take their personal vehicles.

