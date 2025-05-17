Tesla hit with major roadblock in attempt to launch futuristic new service: 'Likelihood of confusion'

It's just the latest speed bump for Tesla in 2025.

It appears that Tesla still has work to do following a pair of refusals for "Robotaxi" and "Cybercab" trademarks from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In October 2024, Tesla filed a pair of trademark applications for what it considered to be the "future of autonomy," according to TechCrunch.

The Robotaxi has been designed to allow users the ability to hail a full self-driving car and use it for "errands, commuting, and more." However, the rights to those terms for a trademark — which "typically protects brand names and logos used on goods and services," per the USPTO — encountered a major roadblock following the USPTO's decision to refuse the application.

According to a May 6 non-final office action from the USPTO, the Robotaxi's trademark application was refused for being "Merely Descriptive." As noted in the ruling, the registration was refused because the term Robotaxi was determined to be used as a descriptor.

"A mark is merely descriptive if it describes an ingredient, quality, characteristic, function, feature, purpose, or use of an applicant's goods and/or services," the refusal reads.

The trademark examining attorney assigned to the application included references to a Wikipedia entry that said "'Robotaxi' is used to describe an 'autonomous car ... operated for a ridesharing company'" and said "additional evidence from The Verge and Zoox show that this term is used to describe similar goods and services by other companies."

On a similar note, the trademark application for the Cybercab was refused on the basis of the name causing a "Likelihood of Confusion."

According to the determination, the name Cybercab "is so similar to a registered mark that it is likely consumers would be confused, mistaken, or deceived as to the commercial source of the services of the parties."

Following the pair of refusals, Tesla has three months to file a response before the USPTO abandons the application. The company will be permitted to submit evidence and arguments in support of each of the registrations.

The Robotaxi and Cybercab trademark refusals are just a few more bumps in the road for Tesla in 2025.

The company reported a sharp decrease in its first quarter sales numbers amid widespread protests of CEO Elon Musk and his involvement with the U.S. government.

Tesla's increased focus on autonomous technology and its humanoid robot, along with increased options in the EV market, also appear to have played a role in the slump.

Despite Tesla's rough few months, electric vehicle ownership has continued to grow in recent years. EV owners have not only made great strides in reducing harmful pollution, but they have also helped cut our reliance on dirty fuels.

EVs require less maintenance than gas-powered cars because they don't have as many moving parts, which saves owners money in the long run.

To save even more cash, EV owners can install home solar panels for charging, as they can be significantly cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on power grids.

EnergySage provides a free service that offers an easy way to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.