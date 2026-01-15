Elon Musk sparks backlash over brash claim about new Tesla Roadster: 'That's just ludicrous'

This isn't the first time Tesla has faced criticism.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk stated that safety will not be a top priority for the company's new Roadster, Autoblog reported.

What's happening?

In a "Moonshots" podcast interview, Musk discouraged safety-conscious consumers from buying the new sports car.

"Safety is not the main goal. If you buy a sports car or buy a Ferrari, safety is not the No. 1 goal," Musk said, per Autoblog. "If safety is your No. 1 goal, don't buy the Roadster."

The vehicle, delayed for years after Tesla first showed it in 2017, promises extreme performance specs. Tesla said the car will hit 60 mph from a standstill in 1.9 seconds and cover as much as 620 miles per charge. Musk described the Roadster as the "best of the last of the human-driven cars."

Tesla plans to reveal the production version April 1.

"To be honest, he's lost his mind. That's just ludicrous, for an auto manufacturer," one commenter wrote on Autoblog.

These comments arrive while federal agencies are actively examining Tesla for safety problems connected to its Full Self-Driving software and other offerings. For a company already under scrutiny, publicly downplaying safety could shake consumer confidence in EVs more broadly.

This isn't the first time Tesla has faced criticism. A class action lawsuit that was filed in Florida claims that electronic door handles on Model S vehicles from 2014 to 2016 "routinely fail" within years of typical driving. The suit said Tesla "knew or should have known" about the defect.

Musk's other ventures have drawn backlash. Malaysia and Indonesia blocked his Grok AI chatbot after it was used to produce nonconsensual explicit images of living individuals.

"Elon Musk is a snake oil salesman. His 'not a car company' products are garbage," another commenter wrote.

When public trust in electric vehicles is still growing, statements from Musk that seem to disregard safety could discourage people from switching to cleaner transportation.

What can I do to buy an EV safely?

If you're thinking about an EV purchase, research ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety before committing. Compare multiple brands and models rather than focusing on one manufacturer.

Read owner reviews and check for any open recalls or ongoing investigations. You can search the NHTSA database for complaints filed against specific vehicles.

Contact your representatives if you believe automakers should face stronger safety requirements. Your voice can help shape the regulations that protect drivers on the road.

