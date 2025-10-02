Tesla unveils new incentives to entice buyers — here's what you need to know

It could be a signal that Tesla is willing to pull out all of the stops to boost its revenue.

Tesla has announced an update to its referral program, offering massive incentives to both new and current customers.

As reported by Teslarati, the electric vehicle manufacturer is stepping up its monetary discounts for purchases of certain EVs. Customers can now earn $250 in Tesla Credits for each person they refer who purchases a Tesla.

The updated referral program will take $500 off the purchase price for a new Model 3 or Model Y. Not to be outdone, Tesla will also award the first 10 people who order a new Model S, Model X, or Cybertruck a $1,000 discount off their purchase price when using a referral link. That goes for both the referrer and the referee.

Tech enthusiast David Lescatre Jr (@DavidLescatreJr) first unveiled the scoop in a social media post. "Tesla changed the referral program slightly for those using your code!" he wrote in the post.

This isn't the first time Tesla has significantly increased its bonuses to attract new customers. The company has previously provided several tempting referral benefits over the years, from hefty discounts unlocked by new customers to lengthy Full-Self Driving (supervised) trials for existing Tesla vehicle owners.

However, this massive upgrade to the referral program could signal that Tesla is willing to go all out to boost its revenue. The company has reported poor car sales numbers in many key automotive markets throughout the majority of 2025.

Despite the struggles that Tesla has faced this year, more customers than ever have made the switch and purchased an EV. Thanks to increased battery life, lower energy costs, and fewer maintenance requirements than gas-powered vehicles, EVs are continuing to save drivers money while helping to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

