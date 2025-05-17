This Tesla product remains dominant as the brand slumps: '[It] reflects the market's appetite'

Tesla's dominance is largely thanks to the design of the Powerwall 3, which offers a streamlined all-in-one setup at a time when battery adoption is booming.

Tesla has been slumping, no doubt about it. However, when it comes to one essential home upgrade, the company remains on top.

According to EnergySage's latest Solar and Storage Marketplace Report, Tesla's Powerwall 3 is the most quoted battery on the platform, claiming 63% of the nationwide share in the second half of 2024.

The Powerwall 3 includes an integrated inverter, which is a built-in device that converts the energy collected from solar panels into usable electricity for your home. This feature eliminates the need for a separate inverter, making installation easier and more appealing to homeowners.

As a result, Tesla is the second-most quoted inverter brand, surpassing many longstanding competitors.

These gains are happening at a pivotal moment for clean energy. Residential solar and battery prices are at record lows, making this technology more affordable than ever.

Tesla's dominance is largely thanks to the design of the Powerwall 3, which offers a streamlined all-in-one setup at a time when battery adoption is booming. Nationwide, 45% of solar quotes on EnergySage include a battery, which is an all-time high.

"Tesla's emerging dominance in both storage and inverter quotes reflects the market's appetite for integrated, all-in-one solutions," EnergySage President Charlie Hadlow said in a statement.

While installers still rely on brands such as Enphase and REC, Tesla's rise has reshaped the industry. Its inverter share grew by an astonishing 1,100% year over year.

Still, questions remain about how long Tesla can hold the lead. Consumer sentiment and equipment availability could shift quickly, especially as tariffs and supply chain pressures continue to affect clean energy markets.

For now, homeowners looking to future-proof their homes have a clear opportunity. Adding solar panels, batteries, or both is one of the most effective ways to lower monthly energy costs and shrink your household's heat-trapping pollution.

EnergySage makes the process easy and potentially lucrative. The average homeowner who uses EnergySage receives almost $10,000 in incentives for installing solar.

If you're looking into solar but don't know where to begin, you can check EnergySage's online tools to get installation estimates and compare quotes from vetted local installers.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.