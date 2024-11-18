Tesla tuner unveils state-of-the-art police vehicle capable of incredible speed: 'Outstanding acceleration and range'

The result is a fast, capable police patroller that can keep up with any muscle car on the planet.

Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance just debuted a screamingly fast new build at the SEMA auto show, and it was a real head-turner. Not simply because of the performance, but because it's a police patrol car — maybe the quickest police patrol vehicle in the world.

"This looks incredible," according to Fred Lambert of Electrek.

It's called the UP.FIT Plaid Pursuit, and is based on Tesla's high-performance Model S Plaid platform. According to Teslarati, the Model S Plaid factory version scoots from 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds, which puts the electric vehicle firmly in the territory of gas-burning supercars that cost north of $500,000.

The Tesla Model S Plaid, though, is less than $100,000.

Unplugged Performance's modifications to the car, however, are mostly for enhancing durability and safety during high-speed police pursuits, like better braking and stronger, lighter wheels. The UP.FIT Plaid Pursuit also has warning lights built right into the windshield and rear window, which helps with visibility more effectively than lights on the roof.

This is a fast, capable police patroller that can keep up with any muscle car on the planet.

A souped-up Tesla like this doesn't just show police departments what's possible with EVs. It can show consumers that if a zero-emission vehicle works for a police department's demanding daily driving, it can work for regular folks too.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, concerns about gas costs are already causing police departments nationwide to rethink patrolling policy, to say nothing of curbing climate emissions.

According to Unplugged Performance, a standard 2018 Ford Police Interceptor burns more than 1,600 gallons of gas annually simply idling, which police cars do about 60% of the time.

Converting police fleets to EVs can make a significant dent in carbon pollution while saving taxpayers money too.

Already, some cities are making the switch. According to the Associated Press, South Pasadena in Southern California has a fleet of Tesla Model Ys. Nearby, the city of Anaheim has Model Ys in service too, and Irvine has announced the city will purchase Cybertrucks for its police force.

"This is important, particularly in the Los Angeles area, which still has the most unhealthful air in the nation," said Michael Cacciotti, a city council member and regional air quality official, about the switch in South Pasadena. "We hope other police departments in the region and state will make the switch, too."

Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance, commented on the latest news, saying: "The UP.FIT Plaid Pursuit embodies everything we value in electric police vehicles. From outstanding acceleration and range to reduced maintenance and fuel costs, this platform equips law enforcement with the latest tools to enhance their mission while saving taxpayers' money and promoting a cleaner future."

