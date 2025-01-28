This game-changing new Tesla policy could make it much easier to own an EV: '[It's] about time'

Consumers' right to repair scores a major victory with one of the world's top electric vehicles.

Tesla owners just got some exciting news: The automaker is expanding its Electronic Parts Catalog to the public, making it easier and potentially cheaper to repair and maintain its electric vehicles, as detailed by Teslarati.

The EPC contains detailed information about Tesla vehicle parts and systems, allowing owners to purchase and install some car components themselves. Previously, Tesla owners were required to schedule service to order parts, either directly from Tesla or from an approved mechanic or auto shop.

"There has traditionally only been two ways to purchase parts from Tesla: Order as an approved business (like a body shop) or order directly from a Service Center. Love to see it!" said one excited user on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Access to the parts catalog means that drivers can make informed decisions about repairs and maintenance, potentially saving money by doing some fixes themselves. Expanding public access to the EPC promotes transparency, helping owners and enthusiasts understand their vehicles better — and serves as a major victory for the right-to-repair movement.

What's more, the move could also benefit the environment by extending vehicle lifespans through easier maintenance and repairs. When parts are more accessible and affordable, owners may be more likely to fix their cars rather than replace them, reducing waste and resource consumption.

The development follows other recent Tesla initiatives aimed at making EVs more accessible, including expanding its charging network and introducing more affordable models. Tesla lowering the price of the Model S and others can help customers save money on a new car while also encouraging widespread adoption of more environmentally friendly EVs.

This move toward greater repair accessibility comes as more Americans than ever are considering the switch to electric vehicles. Studies have shown that EVs produce significantly less pollution over their lifetime compared to gas-powered vehicles. Further, the environmental benefits of EVs will likely increase as power grids continue to incorporate more renewable energy resources.

"About time," commented one reader on the Teslarati announcement. "There are a lot of people who can do basic maintenance on their vehicles if they can get the parts."

