Tesla driver stunned by unprovoked incident on roadway: 'I didn't cut them off or do anything to upset them'

A Tesla driver's disturbing experience with another driver demonstrates a key reason some choose not to switch from a gas-powered car to an electric vehicle.

In a subreddit for all things Tesla, a post discussed rolling coal — the deliberate output of thick, black, filthy exhaust smoke by a driver of a diesel vehicle.

The Redditor shared their experience, writing, "A pickup truck came out of nowhere, and coal rolled in front of me. I know I didn't cut them off or do anything to upset them. I stayed several car distances behind them at the upcoming red light and they did it again."

With a plate number and dash cam footage, the original poster was curious if there was anything they could do, but, more importantly, curious why they did it in the first place.

One response explained: "Rolling coal is just a sign of protest against what they perceive to be environmentalism. You likely didn't do anything and it was solely because you're driving an EV. If you're in a jurisdiction that is strict about emissions equipment, you can report them. The likelihood of any actions being taken are otherwise pretty slim."

This is not a state-specific phenomenon, as another comment pointed out: "They do it everywhere. They just get big feelings when they see electric cars."

A third added: "Just flexing that diesel power. Illegal, but happens all the time."

Rolling coal is a puffed-chest move that intentionally emits as much exhaust pollution as possible because the driver has likely removed the diesel particulate filter. This harassment is targeted at EV drivers all too often. From rolling coal to charging station sabotage and targeted vandalism, it definitely puts a negative spin on the EV market, which can deter potential buyers.

EVs produce significantly less pollution and are crucial to improving air quality. While many argue that the battery manufacturing and charging process — on top of the mining it requires — offsets the environmental benefits, the fact remains that the extraction of energy sources like coal, oil, and gas dwarfs the amount necessary to obtain raw materials for clean energy sources.

The EPA agrees, as its website states: "EVs produce no tailpipe emissions. While charging the battery may increase pollution at the power plant, total emissions associated with driving EVs are still typically less than those for gasoline cars — particularly if the electricity is generated from renewable energy sources."

