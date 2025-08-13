Onlookers intrigued after witnessing Tesla vehicle testing in public: 'Just spotted this'

A Redditor posted photo evidence of a new Tesla Model Y being tested.

"Just spotted this in San Francisco," they noted in the r/TeslaMotors subreddit.

Tesla is testing in preparation to roll out over 100 autonomous vehicles for ride-hailing purposes in San Francisco. CEO Elon Musk's vision is that people in the Bay Area will be able to request ride service on their phones, and that Tesla will make that happen in time for the 2026 Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in nearby Santa Clara.

Though the vehicles are still being supervised by humans, it appears that progress is being made.

Tesla sales have slumped in 2025, and Musk is hoping that the operation of robotaxis can offset the decline in revenue.

EV sales in general, however, have been increasing. In 2024, that figure was 25%.

This upward trend is good news for the planet. As we push closer to widespread adoption of EVs, we reduce the amount of planet-warming pollution that is being released into the air by gas-powered vehicles.

EV sales in general, however, have been increasing. In 2024, that figure was 25%.

This upward trend is good news for the planet. As we push closer to widespread adoption of EVs, we reduce the amount of planet-warming pollution that is being released into the air by gas-powered vehicles.

Not only is switching to an EV a great environmental choice, but it's a smart financial choice, as well. Charging a vehicle is much less expensive than purchasing fuel, so, over time, you can save a great deal of money.

Tesla's commitment to use EVs as a robotaxi service is just one more step toward a cleaner planet and widespread adoption of EVs. Though some Redditors were critical of Tesla in their comments, others were excited about the future.

"If I like it enough I'll throw down for the X in 3-4 years," one user said. "Good chance so far I'll be doing that sooner than later."

Another wrote, "It won't happen, but it should be the promised 25k Tesla."

