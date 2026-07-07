In Australia, Tesla's Model Y just posted the biggest sales month for any car in 24 years

Drivers often spend less on fuel and upkeep than they would with gas-powered vehicles.

Recent data suggests that Tesla's Model Y has set a 24-year record for sales of a single car model in one month in Australia, marking a major milestone for the EV company that has seen global sales disruptions over the past year.

What happened?

Citing Australian registration data in a recent video, automotive content creator Sam Evans of The Electric Viking said Tesla logged 8,670 registrations in June, including 8,072 Model Ys.

Evans noted that the Model Y did not break Australia's all-time record. That distinction still belongs to the Holden Commodore, which reached 9,667 deliveries in 2002. However, the Model Y's performance still marks the second-largest monthly total ever recorded for a single model in the country.

The June numbers came right after another reported milestone in May, when Evans said the Model Y became the first EV to lead Australia's overall monthly vehicle sales. He also said Tesla's brand sales were up 89% from a year earlier, while Model Y sales rose 133% from June last year.

Why does it matter?

Australia's EV sales spike may reflect the cost advantages that can come with owning an EV. Drivers often spend less on fuel and upkeep than they would with gas-powered vehicles, especially where rooftop solar is widespread or gas prices swing sharply.

Tesla's broader sales performance has not been consistent across all markets, and Australia's latest figures stand out as results continue to vary by location.

What are people saying?

In the comments, people had theories as to why Tesla is seeing such a large sales bump.

One commenter suggested that free electricity programs in Australia, which offer low-cost or free power during midday hours due to the country's growing solar capacity, may have helped drive the spike in demand.

Another commenter had a simpler explanation: "[The] Model Y is just a fantastic car. That's the long and short of it."

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