Tesla ends its Model Y discount era with first US price hike in two years

Tesla appears to be betting that brand recognition and the Supercharger network will justify a higher price for some buyers.

Tesla is raising U.S. prices on parts of its Model Y lineup for the first time in two years, increasing some trims by as much as $1,000 while leaving its lowest-priced options unchanged.

For shoppers, that means the premium versions of one of America's most recognizable electric SUVs just got more expensive, even as Tesla keeps its entry-level Model Y prices steady for more budget-conscious buyers.

According to Electrek, Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive to $45,990 and the Premium All-Wheel Drive to $49,990, both up $1,000. The Model Y Performance All-Wheel Drive now starts at $57,990, up $500.

The base Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive remains at $39,990, while the base All-Wheel Drive stays at $41,990. In other words, Tesla only raised prices on higher trims while preserving the cheapest way into the Model Y lineup.

Electrek noted that the price hike stands out because Tesla spent much of 2024 and 2025 moving in the opposite direction. Earlier reductions had lowered Model Y pricing by as much as $13,000 from prior levels, including a $2,000 cut in April 2024.

The company's numbers suggested that sales have not met expectations. Deliveries fell to 1.636 million in 2025, below Tesla's 2023 peak.

For consumers, the immediate effect is fairly straightforward: If you were planning to buy a higher-end Model Y, you may now pay more. If you were focused on the least expensive versions, nothing has changed — at least for now.

The move is also notable because it could suggest Tesla sees enough demand in premium trims to stop discounting those versions. That may help the company recover some profitability after automotive gross margins reportedly slipped from more than 25% in early 2023 to under 18% by mid-2025.

At the same time, Tesla is making this shift in a more competitive EV market. Electrek noted that the $49,990 Model Y Premium AWD is priced above rivals, including the roughly $45,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD and the $42,995 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select AWD, giving shoppers other options if price is their biggest concern.

Still, Tesla appears to be betting that the Model Y's brand recognition and access to the Supercharger network justify a higher price for some buyers. Rising gas prices could also make EV ownership look more appealing overall, even if the upfront cost of certain trims is now higher.

If you're shopping for an EV, this change is a good reminder to compare trims carefully. In Tesla's case, the unchanged base Model Y versions may offer a better value for drivers looking for lower monthly payments, while competing models may be worth a closer look.

While upfront EV prices tend to be more expensive than gas cars, fuel and maintenance savings often make EVs cheaper to own over time, even when purchase prices move around.

Plus, charging at home is typically far less expensive than relying on public chargers, and those savings can add up quickly. Qmerit can help you with installing a Level 2 charger, with the company offering free installation estimates.

To save even more on charging costs, consider pairing your EV with solar panels. Charging with your own electricity can be cheaper than using public stations or drawing power from the grid. EnergySage lets homeowners compare competitive quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

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