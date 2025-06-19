Tesla sparks intrigue with cryptic email to customers: 'Ready for anything'

It could bring a boost that the company desperately needs.

Amid declining sales to start the year, Tesla's new marketing strategy could provide some intrigue for prospective customers.

As detailed by Tesla Oracle, the electric vehicle company sent an email to existing customers and newsletter subscribers earlier this month with a subject that read, "Model Y: Midsize SUV." It also indicated an exciting new development for the Model Y.

"Ready for anything with long range, seating for up to seven and enough room for everyone's gear," Tesla's email stated, per Tesla Oracle.

The publication pointed out that the new Model Y vehicles on the market offer seating for up to five people and that the online car configurator for Model Y doesn't feature a seven-seat option. Still, the email provides optimism that the seven-seat vehicle is on its way after years of delays.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk originally announced in 2020 that the configuration for the seven-seat Model Y would be available the following year. After the company announced the arrival of the seven-seat Model Y and released pictures of the third-row seat, it manufactured a limited number of vehicles before quickly deciding to discontinue the interior configuration.

Tesla Oracle pointed to booming sales "quarter after quarter and year after year" as the key reason the revamped Model Y wasn't needed at the time. However, it also noted that Tesla "is losing sales each quarter" in 2025, causing the need for a new approach. The seven-seat Model Y could bring a boost that the company desperately needs.

Increased Tesla sales can have a larger effect, as the adoption of electric vehicles is a crucial step on the path toward slowing the effects of the rising global temperature. EVs don't produce planet-warming carbon emissions, thereby reducing air pollution and the health risks that come with it.

