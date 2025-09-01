New Tesla model turns heads after hitting showrooms: '[People] swarmed into a Tesla store'

"A way to boost demand and appeal to new buyers."

The newly released Tesla Model Y L is generating significant interest in China, drawing crowds of potential buyers to showrooms to check out the latest electric vehicle in Tesla's lineup, as Teslarati reported.

The new model is an extension of the existing Model Y lineup, offering six seats as opposed to the Model Y's five, and joins other variants currently available in China with a starting price tag equivalent to $47,180.

The electric vehicle's extended range reaches 751 km (about 467 miles) on a single charge, the highest of Tesla's Model Y offerings.

Though Tesla's sales have been on the decline during the first half of 2025, overall EV sales have been on an upswing. Decreases in price, expansion of the charging infrastructure, and range extension are all factors contributing to the surge in EV purchases.

Switching to an EV instead of driving a gas-powered vehicle is an environmentally friendly choice that reduces air pollution contributing to Earth's warming, and widespread adoption of EVs could have a substantial positive impact on the planet.

EV owners also save money in the long run because they no longer have to pay rising gas prices, and EVs require less maintenance than gas-powered vehicles. Cost savings can be increased by installing solar panels for at-home charging, rather than relying on the grid or charging stations.

Teslarati reported that the Tesla Model Y L has been well-received in China, and an X post stated that citizens "swarmed into a Tesla store" to get a glimpse. Reports estimate that 35,000 orders were placed on the first day of release.

"By introducing the higher-range, six-seat option, Tesla appears to be positioning the Model Y L as a way to boost demand and appeal to new buyers in a market that was previously only accessible to the much more expensive Model X," Teslarati wrote.

Making EVs more accessible is a step in the right direction in terms of widespread adoption.

