Tesla sparks buzz after launching new model in crucial market — here's what's happening

Tesla's recent run of positive press continues, as the electric vehicle giant recently began to take orders for its new Model Y L car from the massive Chinese market.

In recent years, Tesla's primacy in the world's most populous nation has been challenged by the rise of Chinese competitors. For instance, sales of Chinese-made cars fell 8.4% in July, and Tesla's stock has been dropping (though stockholders are now being encouraged to "hold" rather than sell, per TipRanks).

However, in releasing an updated version of the Model Y — crowned the world's most popular car in 2023 — along with future plans to launch a longer-range rear-wheel drive Model 3, Tesla is wagering that it can win back a sizable portion of the biggest EV market on the planet.

The updated Model Y rollout is only just beginning, so conclusions can't be formed just yet, but stay tuned over the next few months as data begins to trickle in.

This announcement is part of an increasingly encouraging period for Tesla, which is finally starting to see some positive momentum after a catastrophic first half of 2025 that featured formal boycotts, massive sales slumps, and a newly impactful social stigma. Reminding potential customers about what was always the heart of Tesla's business — environmentally friendly and sustainable vehicles at a competitive price — will likely win the EV giant some supporters back in the coming months and years.

